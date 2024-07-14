Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the June 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 550.0 days.
Bankinter Price Performance
Shares of Bankinter stock remained flat at $7.85 on Friday. 814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.
About Bankinter
