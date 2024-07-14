Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Baosheng Media Group Price Performance

Shares of Baosheng Media Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. Baosheng Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Get Baosheng Media Group alerts:

About Baosheng Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.