Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Baosheng Media Group Price Performance
Shares of Baosheng Media Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. Baosheng Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.29.
About Baosheng Media Group
