Barclays Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $151.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.69.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.0 %

ARES opened at $142.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.29.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $15,486,359.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,659 shares in the company, valued at $19,601,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $6,486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $15,486,359.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,601,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,823 shares of company stock worth $117,054,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 199.7% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,434 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $264,729,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,499,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,083,000 after buying an additional 857,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,392,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,949,378,000 after buying an additional 631,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

