Barclays Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $53.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DKNG. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.64.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at $124,498,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock worth $60,996,583. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

