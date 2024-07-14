Barclays Raises KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $117.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $114.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.07.

KKR stock opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34. The firm has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

