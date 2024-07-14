Barclays Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $55.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.44.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VRNS

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 476,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 97,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,608,000 after buying an additional 180,082 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.