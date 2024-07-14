Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $493.78

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 493.78 ($6.32) and traded as high as GBX 502.60 ($6.44). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 497.80 ($6.38), with a volume of 2,902,582 shares.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 503.80 ($6.45).
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
