Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $493.78

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 493.78 ($6.32) and traded as high as GBX 502.60 ($6.44). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 497.80 ($6.38), with a volume of 2,902,582 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 503.80 ($6.45).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 494.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 493.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of £4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,262.73, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

