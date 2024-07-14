Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Lifted to Hold at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE:BHC opened at C$10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.96. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of C$8.32 and a 52 week high of C$15.43. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C($0.22). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 686.52% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of C$2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.98 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.