Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMWYY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.4 %

BMWYY stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.75 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.5397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

