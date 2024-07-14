Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,074,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.14.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.11. 2,220,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

