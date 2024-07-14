Benchmark Begins Coverage on Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2024

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTAFree Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Zapata Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZPTA opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Zapata Computing has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79.

Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

About Zapata Computing

(Get Free Report)

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zapata Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapata Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.