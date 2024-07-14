Benchmark Begins Coverage on Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Zapata Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZPTA opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Zapata Computing has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79.

Get Zapata Computing alerts:

Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

About Zapata Computing

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zapata Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapata Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.