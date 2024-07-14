Benchmark Reaffirms Hold Rating for OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

OneWater Marine Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $488.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

