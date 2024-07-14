Berenberg Bank Boosts Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target to GBX 190

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 190 ($2.43) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Griffin Mining Stock Performance

Griffin Mining stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £276.35 million, a PE ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.89. Griffin Mining has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 167 ($2.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 154.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

About Griffin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.