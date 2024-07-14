Berenberg Bank Boosts Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target to GBX 190

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 190 ($2.43) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Griffin Mining Stock Performance
Griffin Mining stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £276.35 million, a PE ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.89. Griffin Mining has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 167 ($2.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 154.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.
About Griffin Mining
