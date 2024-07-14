Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the June 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Better Home & Finance Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BETR traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.55. The company had a trading volume of 659,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,145. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.40 and a 200-day moving average of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Better Home & Finance has a 12 month low of 0.30 and a 12 month high of 62.91.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 22.25 million for the quarter.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.