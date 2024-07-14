BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Update

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. 34,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,087. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,208.76% and a negative return on equity of 3,638.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

