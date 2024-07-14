Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $286.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Biogen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BIIB

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $230.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $281.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.81.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Biogen by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.