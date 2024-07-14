Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $24.68 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $432.17 million and approximately $17.22 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $24.68 or 0.00041051 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00048635 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019418 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000078 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
