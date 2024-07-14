BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $724.90 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $724.90 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009347 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,962.73 or 1.00209847 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001014 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00067576 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04004187 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

