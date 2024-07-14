BitShares Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $96,075.52 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000639 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000639 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,321,531 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.