BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Cut to $55.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BL. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Shares of BL opened at $47.99 on Friday. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,682.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackLine news, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 9,080.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

