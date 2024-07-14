BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $20.10 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
