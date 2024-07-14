BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) to Issue $0.30 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.299 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ECAT opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $18.14.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.