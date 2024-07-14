BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $915.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.67.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

BlackRock stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $827.97. The stock had a trading volume of 677,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,662. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $787.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $793.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

