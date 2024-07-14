BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

