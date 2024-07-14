Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,711 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXMT. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10,652.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,110. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 629.33 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,266.67%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

See Also

