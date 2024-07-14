Blast (BLAST) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $301.08 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Blast token can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Blast has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. Blast has a total market capitalization of $301.08 million and approximately $93.58 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blast Profile

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,820,487,944 tokens. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,793,410,626.33181 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01666244 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $96,896,079.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

