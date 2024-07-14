BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the June 15th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 910,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BNPQY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
BNP Paribas Trading Up 0.8 %
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.
BNP Paribas Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $2.4911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.80.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
