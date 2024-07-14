BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the June 15th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 910,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of BNPQY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,698. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $2.4911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.80.

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

