Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) VP Sells $63,125.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $63,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eli Berkovitch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE BOX opened at $26.21 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BOX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BOX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 492,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

