Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYDGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$301.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$335.00 to C$305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Activity at Boyd Group Services

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$251.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$248.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$274.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$224.00 and a 12-month high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

