BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
BPER Banca Price Performance
Shares of BPXXY remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. BPER Banca has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.50.
BPER Banca Company Profile
