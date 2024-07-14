BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BPER Banca Price Performance

Shares of BPXXY remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. BPER Banca has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Get BPER Banca alerts:

BPER Banca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, and Finance segments. It offers current and saving accounts, loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, and digital banking and related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for BPER Banca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPER Banca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.