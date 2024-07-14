Bradley T. Wiemann Sells 7,500 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daktronics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DAKT opened at $13.90 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $643.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after buying an additional 305,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Daktronics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 41,076 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,508,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Daktronics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 997,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 227,108 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

