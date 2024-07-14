Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Up 62.5% in June

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bravo Mining Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:BRVMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343. Bravo Mining has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.

Bravo Mining Company Profile

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

