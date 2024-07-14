Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Up 26.7% in June

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bright Scholar Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEDU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.