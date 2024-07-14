Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFANGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BHFAN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. 35,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,065. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFANFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

