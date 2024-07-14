Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BHFAN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. 35,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,065. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37.
Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
