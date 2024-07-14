Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Lowered to $95.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Shares of BC opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. Brunswick has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.11.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,331,000 after buying an additional 160,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,483,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,840,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,712,000 after buying an additional 278,082 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,919,000 after purchasing an additional 42,332 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

