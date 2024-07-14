Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,288,800 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 22,349,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 134.0 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BDWBF remained flat at $1.37 during midday trading on Friday. 9,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,414. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.45.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile
