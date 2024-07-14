Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $252.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $255.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.31.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

