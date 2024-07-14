CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $480.00 at TD Cowen

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $435.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CACI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.55.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $439.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.09. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CACI International has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $442.25.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CACI International will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $1,755,028. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

