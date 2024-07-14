Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $318.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $334.89.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $315.67 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $217.77 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.79.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,978,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.