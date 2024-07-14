Calibre Mining Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CXB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.71.

Calibre Mining Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE CXB opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.73. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$2.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$177.80 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. In other Calibre Mining news, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Insiders purchased a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $51,620 in the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Calibre Mining

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.