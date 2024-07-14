Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $47.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Desjardins lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.777 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,344,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,011,765,000 after purchasing an additional 684,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,813,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,343,849,000 after acquiring an additional 714,346 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,340,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,529,146,000 after acquiring an additional 250,256 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,675,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,655,085,000 after acquiring an additional 113,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,483,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,640,421,000 after acquiring an additional 94,011 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

