Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$40.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.22.

CWB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

TSE:CWB opened at C$45.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.55. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$24.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.72.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$285.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$290.33 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5933775 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. In other news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson acquired 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

