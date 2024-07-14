Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the June 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Capgemini Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 52,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,987. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $49.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.7327 dividend. This is a boost from Capgemini’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.