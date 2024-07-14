Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes $241,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,573 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of eBay by 200.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

eBay Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.19. 3,897,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,010. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

