Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,100 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Capricorn Metals Stock Performance
Shares of CRNLF remained flat at C$3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.08. Capricorn Metals has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$3.25.
Capricorn Metals Company Profile
