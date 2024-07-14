Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,100 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Capricorn Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CRNLF remained flat at C$3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.08. Capricorn Metals has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$3.25.

Get Capricorn Metals alerts:

Capricorn Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.