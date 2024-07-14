Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Up 85.1% in June

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 726,900 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 392,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 58,841 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 166.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,201 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 327.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after buying an additional 207,685 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

CGBD remained flat at $18.21 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,438. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $18.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $924.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.57%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

