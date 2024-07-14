Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the June 15th total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,578,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRRFY
Carrefour Stock Performance
Carrefour Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.1872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Carrefour’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Carrefour Company Profile
Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carrefour
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.