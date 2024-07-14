Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the June 15th total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,578,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Carrefour Stock Performance

Carrefour Increases Dividend

Shares of CRRFY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,756. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.1872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Carrefour’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

