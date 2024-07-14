CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 9,002 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 4.5% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.78. 198,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

