CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,289,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,675,671. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

