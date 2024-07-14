CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.24. The stock had a trading volume of 500,428 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.02.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

